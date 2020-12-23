Crooked Spoon Reopens as Food Truck

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – As most food trucks have closed their doors for the winter, one restaurant up in Grand Marais has decided to move operations on wheels.

After the Crooked Spoon was one of multiple businesses to burn down during a fire earlier this year, they have recently decided to open a food truck. Co-owner Nathan Hingos said a building wasn’t in their budget but their budget but they still wanted to serve their customers the sandwiches, soups and more they were used to.

They added that the truck will mostly be open in the summer, but decided to do a test run now.

“We’ll be open as much as we can stay prepped and stay warm depending on the weather and sort of feel it and be more open long-term or more so in the summer,” Hingos said.

Crooked Spoon will post on their Facebook page the days and hours they will be open this winter.