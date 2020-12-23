Fond du Lac Reservation Receives 700 Doses of Moderna COVID Vaccine

CLOQUET, Minn. – On Wednesday, the Fond du Lac Reservation received 700 doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine.

According to a recent press release, FDL Medical Director Dr. Charity Reynolds was the first healthcare worker to get the vaccination.

“I am humbled to the first person from the medical team to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. It has been a tough year for us all, our lives have been turned upseide down and so many losses including loss of loved ones,” says Dr. Charity Reynolds.

So far, 176 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the FDL clinics, Mino-Aya-Win, and Center of American Indian Resources on and off the Reservation.

“We are currently in a surge in positive cases, and this vaccine gives us the light at the end of the tunnel,” says Chairman Kevin Dupuis. “This is a historical moment for Fond du Lac. I encourage the community to educate themselves on this vaccination and to continue to take proper precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose series, meaning a booster shot is administred at least 28 days after the initial shot to maximize efficacy.