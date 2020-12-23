Knights of Columbus Give Big to Union Gospel Mission

DULUTH, Minn. – The Union Gospel Mission in Duluth received a big donation from local chapters of a Catholic organization.

Several councils from the Duluth area of Knights of Columbus decided to give back by starting a fundraiser to raise money to purchase food for families in need.

Donations were received from members along with parishioners from Duluth area catholic churches.

“Speaking personally, it brings a lot of joy to me and I know my brothers and sisters in the parishes to give is a joyous thing, to be able to give,” said Paul Sever, the district deputy of the Knights of Columbus.

The councils raised a total of $7,000 for the mission.