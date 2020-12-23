Minnesota State Patrol Responds to 251 Crashes, 129 Vehicles off Road

The Minnesota State Patrol says it has responded to 251 crashes, 129 vehicles that ran off the road, and 19 jackknifed semis Wednesday during blizzard conditions.

41 of those crashes involved injuries, none of which were life-threatening. These statistics were the totals as of 4 p.m. The State Patrol says new crash numbers will be available around 9 p.m.

Separate multi-vehicle crashes closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 in Monticello and Albertville Wednesday afternoon and another crash closed I-90 in Fairmont, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, as of 3:33 p.m., a crash closed I-90 in both directions between Exit 102 at MN-15 and Exit 107 at MN 262 near Fairmont.

MnDOT said a multi-vehicle crash closed I-94 eastbound around 2:45 p.m. as crews respond to the scene.

Minutes later, MnDOT said another multi-vehicle crash, just a few miles southeast of the first one closed the westbound lanes of the interstate.

A no-travel advisory has been issued for western Minnesota Wednesday. A blizzard warning is in effect for the western half of the state and the Twin Cities metro area.

Dozens of crashes have been reported statewide Wednesday as snow and wind made for rapidly deteriorating driving conditions.