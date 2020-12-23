‘Miracle 11’ Crew Donates $5,000 for Food Insecurity in Superior Area

SUPERIOR, Wis.– It’s been seven years since 11 skydivers played with death after a mid-air collision of two planes over Superior. Those skydivers continue to put that highly publicized moment to good use in the community.

Miracle 11, as they call themselves, is a non-profit that donates money every year to local organizations. This year included a $5,000 check to area food providers including Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, Chum, and the Salvation Army in Superior.

Miracle 11 began after the group licensed go pro video of the collision to TV and other outlets. The money is then distributed back into the community to make lives better. And this year was a pretty important one.

“Our theme this year was hunger. Because of COVID and all of the hardships that has brought onto families, we felt there was a need to help support people with their basic need which is food,” said Mike Robinson, a survivor of the crash and President Of Miracle 11 Inc.

Proceeds from the crash videos have earned $41,000 dollars for local charities so far.