Spirit Mountain Closing Early Due to High Winds

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain says they will be closing early today, December 23, due to high winds.

Spirit announced on their Facebook page Wednesday:

“For the safety of our guests and employees, Spirit Mountain will close at 2:30 p.m. today, December 23. This is due to our continued commitment to safety on lifts and the hill. Spirit currently is experiencing strong gusts of wind, and winds of higher speeds are predicted for later this afternoon and evening.”

You can check their website or social media tomorrow, December 24, for updated information on plans to reopen.