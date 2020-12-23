Sports Cards Could Be Unique Christmas Gift for Last-Minute Shoppers

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re scrambling to find a last-minute Christmas gift for that sports fan on your list, consider grabbing some sports cards from Collector’s Connection in Duluth.

The store, which is located in the Village Square Mall, says they have hundreds of single cards from just about every sport you can think of. And whether it’s retired players or your favorite rookies, sports cards are an ideal stocking-stuffer and won’t cost much either.

“It’s a good way to get kids interested in the sport if it’s something that they wouldn’t normally be interested in. They get to see the cards and they look at the stats and they watch these people play on TV and compare how they are playing compared to their stats on their card. Over time, depending on if it’s a good player and they’re playing well, the card might be worth something more in the future, rather than the pack being only like three or four bucks,” said sales clerk Dominick Briggs.

The store also has cards of former UMD Bulldogs, as well as players who are originally from the Northland. They also have a small collection of sports memorabilia, like limited edition plaques and bobbleheads. For more information, click here.