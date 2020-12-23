Superior Girls Basketball Team Hold First Official Practices

Superior will open their season January 5th at home against South Shore.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last week, the Superior school district announced the return of high school athletics, which was the first time some of the players have heard some good news in a long time. And this week, the girls basketball team were back to work to get ready for the upcoming season.

“Oh I was so excited. I’m just so happy to be back on the court with everybody. We’re all like family to each other and we just connect so well. It’s such a great feeling to be back,” said sophomore Savannah Leopold.

“I love to be moving and love to play sports. Hearing that we couldn’t play basketball until a certain time also made me very sad. And then when I heard that we can finally I play again, I was like ‘yes let’s go’,” sophomore Emma Kaye said.

The Spartans have a lot of work to do right off the bat. The team graduated an uber-talented senior class, plus several teams within their section have already started their respective seasons.

“We’re a really young team. We have three returners. But I think right away we clicked really well as a new team. Usually we kind of have the first couple games of the season to kind of get loose and we’re just going to have to get at it right away,” said junior Natalee Sigfrids.

“I look at it as a challenge, but yet I see the team camaraderie that we already have and that’s a big part. The kids accepting one another, especially new people coming in so I’m happy where we’re at with that,” head coach Dave Kontny said.

