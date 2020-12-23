Twin Ports Trailer Trash Offering Free Christmas Tree Pickup

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re already thinking ahead to 2021 you may also be thinking about how to dispose of your Christmas Tree.

After a successful program last year, Twin Ports Trailer will once again be offering free curbside pick up of Christmas trees on January 6th and 7th as people start to take down their decorations.

“A lot of people throw them in the back of their woods or some of them end up in the landfill,” Twin Ports Trailer Trash Owner, Bernard McCarthy says. “We always try to figure out different ways to help out the community and recycle and we figured this would be a perfect combination of both.”

Customers will also get a free swag bag of goodies for people tossing there trees.

Here’s the catch, anyone who wants a free pickup will have to place a call to Twin Ports Trailer Trash before December 31st.

Pickups are only available in Duluth, Superior and Hermantown.

In 2021, pick up of a trees is $25.