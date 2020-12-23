Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, December 23

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Wednesday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 402,519 in the state.

Health officials also reported 75 news deaths bringing the death total to 4,971 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,287,998 tests have been completed to date.

There are 379,512 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 20,963 patients have required hospitalization and 4,474 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,516 – 34 deaths

Cook: 102

Itasca: 2,617 – 33 deaths

Koochiching: 534 – 8 deaths

Lake: 527 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 11,983 – 181 deaths

Ashland: 951 – 14 deaths

Bayfield: 882 – 16 deaths

Douglas: 2,886 – 16 deaths

Iron: 406 – 10 deaths

Sawyer: 1,133 – 10 deaths

Gogebic: 699 – 13 deaths

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 458,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 4,425 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

