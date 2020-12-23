Verizon Wireless Features Fitness Tech for 2021

DULUTH, Minn. – Looking to start the new year with a fresh attitude about fitness? Some great gadgets from Verizon can help keep you motivated and on track whether your workout is indoors or outside.

If you’re wondering if there is a tech fitness device you can wear day and night, there is!

The Fitbit Sense will help you meet your 2021 goals. Learn to understand your body’s response to stress with the EDA Scan app, get a heart rhythm assessment with the Fitbit ECG app and use the skin temperature sensor to keep an eye on trends. Active Zone Minutes make every minute count during workouts by buzzing your wrist when you enter a personalized target heart rate zone. No worries about sweating it out on your Peloton or in the pool – it’s water resistant up to 50 meters, perfect for the pool or shower. You can even put this device to work while you sleep – getting a daily Sleep Score in the app to understand better your sleep quality.

Stay motivated and on beat with your favorite workout tunes using the TONE Free Wireless Earbuds. These lightweight stick style earbuds are ergonomically designed to stay in your ear for comfortable, all-day wear. The soft, medical-grade silicone ear-gels are made with non-toxic, hypoallergenic material. They’re compatible with both Google Assistant and Siri. Also rated for water and sweat resistance. BONUS – Keep your earbuds clean using your charging case. The UV nano charging case kills up to 99.9% of bacteria. One less thing to worry about disinfecting after a heavy workout!

For those who are wondering about a tech gift to provide for family members who are far away, the perfect gift exists!

The exclusive Care Smart watch from Verizon is a good fit for both seniors and caregivers – not only keeping you connected but also on the path to good health. Care Smart comes with a number of preloaded message responses making it simple for seniors to respond to text messages – including from a doctor’s office. Streamlined 3-touch navigation for accessing contacts, placing calls or sending texts makes it a snap to use. Caregivers can set up to 10 trusted contacts in their loved one’s watch for calling or texting (including a 1-button emergency contact). And set up personalized reminders for medication, doctor appointments, birthdays and more through the Care Smart app.

If you’re cutting it close to gift-giving time, you’re in luck.

Verizon offers curbside pick-up and free same-day delivery in many cities across the country. In-store pickup is another great option letting you get in and out as quickly as possible. And if you’re out and about working in your steps, you can also experience touchless retail in our stores.

Lastly tis the season to be kind – which is why we launched #ACallForKindness. You can help be an ambassador of kindness in your community as well – check out verizon.com/kindness.