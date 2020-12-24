Duluth Library Foundation Receives Big Donation

The anonymous donor gave a generous gift of $30,000 in support of the library.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Library Foundation received a big donation today just in time for the holidays.

The anonymous donor gave a generous gift of $30,000 in support of the library.

The funds will be put into the foundation’s endowment, ensuring a bright future for the library’s events and programs.

“It will guarantee that next year and all the years after that there will be additional funds for the library,” Duluth Library Foundation Executive Director, Patra Sevastiades says. “That makes a difference because that means they will be able to have more programs, they’ll be able to buy more books and they will be able to adapt to other challenges that might come up in the future. ”

The library’s computers are still open for appointment only.

They will continue offering a curbside pickup service until it is no longer needed.

If you would like to donate to the library foundation, click here: Duluth Library Foundation