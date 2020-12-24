Duluth VFW Serves Free Meals on Christmas Eve

DULUTH, Minn.– On this cold Christmas eve, one place in Duluth was giving out some hot meals for those in need.

VFW 137 off Michigan Street in west Duluth held their annual free meal giveaway, a tradition that’s been going on for over 35 years. Instead of a big meal in the building, folks were given their meals to-go this year. Over 400 meals were prepped and ready to go with less staff to keep everyone distant while they work.

Those in the kitchen are glad to keep the event going, especially with everything going on this year.

“There’s a lot of need this year, there’s a lot of people out of work and we want to make sure that we’re able to do this and keep it going, especially in this time of high need,” said Chief Cook Tim Jezierski.

Meals were also sent out to Duluth’s MAC-V, which is a transitional housing option for area veterans.