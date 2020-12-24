Eastridge Community Church Takes Christmas Eve Services Outside

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of the Eastridge Community Church bundled up and came together outside for Christmas Eve worship services.

Bonfires were set up, along with candle light and a message of hope and renewal.

Senior Pastor Thomas Asbury said Christmas services are some of the biggest events of the year for the church, so they decided COVID and the cold weren’t going to stop the holiday spirit.

“The reason we celebrate Christmas is the birth of Christ. So we decided we’re not going to lose it,” said Thomas Asbury, senior pastor at Eastbridge Community Church. “We’ve had Easter get postponed and a couple different things like that and we said you know what, we’re going to have Christmas, and we’re going to provide Christmas for our families — even if it means being uncomfortable . And that’s OK. It’s 2020, let’s just go with it.”

Pastor Asbury was expecting a couple hundred people Thursday night. And get this — he even held services outside Wednesday night during the blizzard!