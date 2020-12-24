Ice Rinks and Warming Centers Open During Christmas Holiday

Good news for skating enthusiasts! Ice rinks and warming sheds in Superior are open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Good news for skating enthusiasts! Ice rinks and warming sheds in Superior are open for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Skating rinks at a select few locations were open for Christmas Eve.

Rink attendants are implementing COVID protocol. Masks are required in order to enter the warming sheds and there is a limit to how many people may be in the building at a time.

There is also a ten-minute limit to sit inside the shed and there is no eating as that requires you to take off your mask.

“It’s kind of just, a lot of people have been cooped up for so long,” said Zander Sislo, a rink attendent. “People just need to get out, feel some fresh air, so I feel it’s just a good chance for people to let loose, get active, make sure you stay a part of the community and just have a good time overall.”

The rinks and warming sheds at Wade Bowl, Pattison and South End will be open for Christmas Day.