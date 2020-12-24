Local Restaurant Donates Gift Card Proceeds To Employees

Gift cards can be purchased for any dollar amount.

DULUTH, Minn. – Gift cards can be great last-minute gifts this holiday season, and a local restaurant is taking some of the proceeds from gift card sales to give back to its employees.

Maya Family Mexican Restaurant in Hermantown will give 20% of the money raised from gift cards to more than 15 employees.

Governor Tim Walz recently extended his ban on indoor dining.

This extension has forced the restaurant owners to come up with a way to help the staff she can no longer employ during this shutdown.

“I just hope it brings them a little bit of cheer. I hope that they will be able to spend that and have peace of mind that some money is coming to them because they are not able to work,” said Co-owner Nancy Vega.

Customers can call (218) 722-0360 to buy one and pick it up by curbside.