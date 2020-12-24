No Time to Waste as Superior Boys Hockey Team Begins Practices

The Spartans will open their season January 5th at home against Hayward.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Good things come to those who wait. A good thing across the bridge is the high school hockey season.

The Superior boys hockey team began official practices this week and not a moment too soon. The Spartans have had a delayed start to their season and with the holiday break upon us, the team will need to get in 10 practices to be ready for opening night.

“We’re out of shape significantly right now. And a lot of the teams in the state obviously like I said, especially in our section, are going to have a jump on us. Our schedule is going to be heavy in games. Three games minimum a week and we have a couple of weeks when it’s four. We schedule them heavy just anticipating possible cancellations. It’s going to be our biggest issue,” said head coach Jason Kalin.

There won’t be a ton of turnover for Superior as they are led by a strong senior class and a large group of juniors. And this season, there won’t be any cuts on the varisty or JV teams.

“I think that giving them sport or some activity to be a part of and contribute and play in is a way in which we can heal up some of those scenarios where we’ve just been neglected from being with our friends and participating in activities like this for the longest time. We want everybody to be a part of the program. It’s going to be a short season. We’re just going to get everybody on the ice and keep them playing,” Kalin said.

