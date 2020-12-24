Officer Alerts Cloquet Homeowner Of Garage/Apartment Fire

CLOQUET, Minn. – A homeowner in Cloquet woke up to part of her property going up in flames Thursday.

Hailee Meisner told FOX 21 a Fond du Lac police officer who was driving by banged on her door to say her garage was on fire.

The fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Brevator Road in Cloquet.

Half of this garage is also a fully furnished apartment, which the Meisner’s dad had just left two hours before.

Nobody was injured in all of this.

But Meisner said her dads’ clothing, bed, television and even a 1973 street bike were damaged.

Meisner said fire officials believe the furnace is to blame.