Spirit Mountain to Remain Closed Until Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit mountain will remain closed through the holidays after shutting down Wednesday night due to the blizzard-like conditions.

According to their website, because of the strong winds safely maintaining the lifts and the hill will be difficult.

The slopes will be back open on December 26th at 9 a.m.