Baby Yoda Snow Sculpture Makes Holiday Debut

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’ve traveled up 21st Avenue in Duluth, chances are you’ve spotted a different snow sculpture every year.

This year, The Child or Baby Yoda is the subject of the sculpture.

The character originated from the popular Disney Plus show “The Mandalorian” which is part of the Star Wars universe.

The family snow sculpture tradition began back in 1987.

The building of each piece usually takes over a day to complete, but the body of this current sculpture was built around the frame of a turkey sculpture made during Thanksgiving.