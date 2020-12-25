Fire Officials Remind Public to Clean Area Around Fire Hydrants

DULUTH, Minn. – Fire officials want to remind the public to clean the area around neighborhood fire hydrants while clearing out snow on sidewalks.

There are about 3,000 fire hydrants in the city of Duluth, and officials say it’s important to clear them out because it is more effective to do so before the possibility of a fire.

“The sooner they can get out and clean out their hydrants, the faster we are able to be fully operational and respond effectively to a fire,” said Jeff Dellwo, the captain of the 7 station at the Duluth Fire Department.

Officials also want to remind the public to keep cars off to the side of the road as far as possible since fire vehicles are wide and need to get to locations quickly.