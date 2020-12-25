Firefighters Get Simultaneous Calls For House Fires in Virginia, Eveleth

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Two fires broke out in two homes on the Iron Range Thursday night at the same time.

The bigger fire was reported around 6:10 p.m. on the 500 block of 8th Street South, according to the Northland FireWire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor at the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

“Firefighters from Mountain Iron, Hibbing, and Pike-Sandy-Britt also helped in battling the fire,” according to the FireWire. “The Fayal Fire Department provided rehabilitation services.”

The cause is under investigation.

Another house fire was reported at the same time in Eveleth in the 800 block of Summit Street.

This fire caused an estimated $20,000 to $30,000 in damage.

Nobody was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

“Fire departments responding to the fire included: Eveleth, Fayal, Gilbert, Clinton, Lakeland, and Central Lakes,” according to the FireWire.