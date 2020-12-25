Firefighters Respond to West Duluth Duplex Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters responded to a duplex fire in West Duluth around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of North 59th Avenue West.

Two renters inside the duplex got out just fine after one of them hosed down the fire to keep it at bay until firefighters arrived within minutes.

Asst. Fire Chief Dennis Edwards said the fire was electrical within the wall.

Edwards said both renters were displaced because of water and fire damage, and no utilities.

Nobody was injured.