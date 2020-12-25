Lincoln Park Fire Impacted Sober Living Facility

The building itself hosted the Fellowship House, a sober living facility. The house was a place for likeminded individuals who have goals of improving their lifestyles by staying sober.

DULUTH, Minn. – A fire ravaged a building in Lincoln Park on Wednesday night, and we have learned some new details concerning the incident.

Charities assisting the families in need include the Red Cross.