Restaurants Opened For Christmas Holiday

A handful of restaurants were open during the Christmas holiday and for two in particular, it was for the very first time because of the pandemic.

For At Sara’s Table and Superior Family Restaurant, the holiday was a time to bring some cheer to those who are spending Christmas without family or friends.

At Sara’s Table, the restaurant opened for Christmas for the very first time, usually taking the holiday off for its employees. However, with the pandemic, management there wanted to be open to the public for takeout.

“We just decided to be open for people in the community who didn’t have anything for Christmas or just wanted to have a meal on Christmas from us,” said Carey Kasapidis, the manager at Sara’s Table.

With the pandemic, the restaurant itself has been hit hard as indoor dining has been cut out, which was a big way the business received revenue.

“We are a big dine-in business,” said Kasapidis. “We’ve never been a takeout or drive-thru business so we’re trying to adapt to what’s going on in the world right now.”

On the other side of the bridge at Superior Family Restaurant, the business also opened for the first time during the holiday.

“So many things are changing this year and have changed,” said Nora Lena, the manager at Superior Family Restaurant. “We decided to do that to give the community something to do since not a lot of people are going anywhere or visiting their close relatives.”

Management there says it’s about being flexible and about serving customers, especially during uncertain times like these.

“Since a lot of people are different this year, we’re just been accustomed to that change so customers are really appreciative that our doors are open.

In Minnesota, indoor dining is still not allowed for restaurants as per Governor Walz’s orders.