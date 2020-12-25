Those Traveling To US From UK Must Test Negative For Covid-19

Beginning Monday, passengers headed for the United States must test negative within 72 hours of their departure.

(AP) – A new virus strain in Great Britain creates new restrictions for passengers headed to the U.S.

Anyone flying to the U.S. from the United Kingdom must test negative for the Coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued the new order late Thursday in response to a new strain of the virus in the UK, one with a high rate of transmission.

Beginning Monday, passengers headed for the United States must test negative within 72 hours of their departure.

Documentation will be required.

The new guidelines come as several major airlines have already implemented their own rules for passengers flying to the U.S. from the UK because of the new strain.