Businesses Experience Exchanges and Returns After Christmas Season

With Christmas shopping being over, local stores throughout the Northland are having to deal with exchanges and returns of holiday gifts.

DULUTH, Minn. – With Christmas shopping being over, local stores throughout the Northland are having to deal with exchanges and returns of holiday gifts.

At DLH Clothing in Duluth, the store had its best holiday season to date, even during the pandemic.

However, people have started to email and call about their Christmas gifts, specifically to give them back or change the sizes of clothing items.

“It’s pretty standard, and I kind of expect it to be even larger number this year just because we had a bigger number in sales,” said Sarah Herrick-Smisek, the co-owner of DLH Clothing. “It’s kind of like the day after Christmas, immediately you start working with emails for exchanges, returns.”

The owner of DLH Clothing recommends that in order to avoid exchanges and returns, simply purchase a gift card for the gift recipient.