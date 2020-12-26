Federal Agents Search A Person’s Home As Part Of Nashville Explosion Investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Christmas morning explosion rocked the downtown area of Nashville, Tennessee.

Several buildings were damaged as a result of the explosion.

On Saturday, federal authorities searched a person’s home in Antioch, Tennessee as part of their investigation into the explosion.

Local police believe Friday’s explosion was intentional.

It’s being reported officers responded to the scene after receiving a call of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, they found an RV playing a recording warning the surrounding area a bomb would detonate in 15 minutes.

Police cleared the area and called the bomb squad.

Authorities say three people went to the hospital, but none are in critical condition.