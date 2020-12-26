Local Churches Host Drive-By Nativity Scenes

DULUTH, Minn. – This holiday season, Northlanders can travel through nativity scenes set up at Duluth area churches.

Families can drive to five different scenes of this Christmas story.

There they can view an online video that provides a guided tour of the scenes, bible readings, and reflection from the artists, who helped create this nativity experience.

Some of the churches hosting scenes of the nativity include First Lutheran Church and Our Savior’s Lutheran church.