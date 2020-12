More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Three more people in St. Louis County have now died from COVID-19.

On Saturday, 98 new cases have also been reported in the county, creating a total of more than twelve thousand for the northland.

Total deaths are now up to 189.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also reporting there are 2,170 new cases and 57 deaths statewide.