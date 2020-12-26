Spirit Mountain Brings In Skiers and Snowboarders to Recreate

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the day after Christmas, and people were outside, ready to take on the hills by skiing and snowboarding.

Whether it be being outside with loved ones or going down the snowy slopes, skiers and snowboarders alike came to spirit mountain to recreate.

“We’ve been having a blast,” said Jon Regenold, the co-director of Resort Services at Spirit Mountain. “We’ve been so happy to be able to welcome skiers and boarders back outside and give that place for just that outdoor recreation this winter.”

Typically, this is one of the busiest weeks of the season.

Because of the governor’s orders, visitors were asked to use their cars as chalets. They used them as places to eat, warm-up, and get ready for the day.

“We are all about the safety of our guests,” said Regenold. “I mean, that’s our top priority from day one every year is the safety of our guests and so that doesn’t change during this pandemic year, it just changes our focus of the safety.”

Masks and face coverings are required at different places on the hill.

Management is promoting and adhering to social distancing guidelines, especially in areas where there is potential for greater congestion.

Duluth residents Terrah and David Biegert say they are grateful to have a place where kids are encouraged not to be glued to their screens.

“With nothing else to do, you can’t go out to eat,” said Terrah Biegert, a Duluth resident.

“Gotta have it,” said David Biegert, also a Duluth resident.

“Got the kids off the screens,” said Terrah.

They also encourage their friends to come out on the slopes with them, as it is great to get outside for some exercise, especially during the conditions of this pandemic.

“We tell our friends all the time to come and just get started,” said Terrah. “Get a lesson. It’s a great sport when you get all your friends out here. It’s fun.”

Snowtubing at Spirit Mountain will open on December 29th. Be sure to check out its website for more information about COVID protocols before going out on the hill.