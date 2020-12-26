Wild State Cider Announces New Cider

DULUTH, Minn. – A local cidery has a special drink that was just released today that incorporates community involvement.

This past fall, Wild State Cider in the Lincoln Park Craft District asked people to donate apples from their local trees and make what’s called the Peoples’ Cider.

Those who dropped off apples can now stop by the cidery to get a free 32-ounce growler.

“It was really fun to have people dorp off and be super excited about making a cider out of their own apples so it was really fun to just see their enthusiasm,” said Amanda Clark, the taproom manager at Wild State Cider.

100% of proceeds of the Peoples’ Cider goes to the YMCA Camper FUnd, which allows families to receive financial aid to help kids go to camp.