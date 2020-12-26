Wisconsin Reports More Than 600 New Cases On Saturday

Currently, the state is averaging more than 1,800 new confirmed cases and 41 deaths weekly.

WISCONSIN – 632 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were being reported on Saturday

by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There were also four more people who have died from the virus.

This brings the state’s total confirmed cases to more than 460,000 and nearly 5,000 deaths.

It’s reported 25- to 34-year-olds are among the highest growing age group of individuals contracting the virus.

About 32% of deaths are people between 80- and 90-years-old.