Exhibition Drive Holiday Sound & Light Show Features Songs From Movies

DULUTH, Minn. – The Exhibition Drive Holiday Sound & Light Show is now featuring songs from movies.

Between now and Dec. 31, people can drive through the neighborhood on Exhibition Drive to see lights synchronized to music from “Star Wars,” “Frozen,” “Polar Express” and “The Greatest Showman.”

The show kicks off each night at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

People are encouraged to tune to 99.9 on their FM radio to hear the music.

You can also catch a preview of the show by click here.