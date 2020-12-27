Free Range Day Provides No Cost Shooting For Patrons

CLOQUET, Minn. – Whether it be simply getting practice with a gun or learning how to defend yourself, Free Range Day provides an opportunity for people to shoot at no cost.

Dead On Arms Indoor Shooting Range in Cloquet has been providing this free service on the last Sunday of the month during the pandemic so people didn’t have to worry about money while improving their shooting skills.

While the business is always open to the public on Sundays, on these particular days, people don’t have to pay for range time. All you need to do is pay for ammo and rentals if you need it.

“It’s just been a great way to give back to the community,” said Candi Fiero, the facilities manager at Dead On Arms. “They’ve been supporting us since we opened three years ago, and it’s nice to be able to bring people in and give them something to do that they might be able to afford otherwise.”

Management says they have been implementing COVID protocol at the range, making masks mandatory and enforcing a six-foot distance between customers.

They say shooting is about improving your skills.

“Our big thing that we promote is our shooting community,” said Fiero. “We like having people in here to learn how to use firearms and realize that they’re not just for fun shooting out back but it’s your own safety, your protection too.”

Father and son duo Jack and Ascher Briggs came to Cloquet from Duluth in celebration of a special day.

“It was his birthday yesterday, so we decided to come up here, that’s what he wanted to do for his birthday,” said Jack. “He can shoot his gun and have a good time.

Jack says having Free Range Day has been beneficial to both him and his son.

“That way everybody can get practice, they can get comfortable with their own weapon, they know how to defend themselves, and for hunting,” said Jack.

Back in April, Dead On Arms Indoor Shooting Range was not open for public shooting during the state-wide stay-at-home order.