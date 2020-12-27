Pets and Visitors Enjoy Keene Creek Dog Park

The weather was warm enough for the dogs to come out and play.

DULUTH, Minn. – The weather was warm enough for the dogs to come out and play.

This at the popular Keene Creek Dog Park along Grand Avenue in West Duluth, which recently reopened after some construction there.

Couple Ben Lowen and Erin Cullen usually come here every Sunday before football.

“For me, it’s really important because we live so far out west that it’s really hard to get to the main dog park,” said Cullen, a Duluth resident. “This one is so much closer. The dogs don’t have to sit in the car for an hour. It’s a lot bigger now, which is nice and they have a lot of energy.”

The Keene Creek Dog Park will continue to be improved during 2021. The city says the park will be closed again next spring after the snow melts, so crews can plant the rest of the turf seed there.