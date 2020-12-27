Trump Signs Measure Funding Government, COVID Relief

(AP) – The massive, year-end catchall bill that President Donald Trump has signed into law combines $900 billion in COVID-19 aid with a $1.4 trillion spending bill and reams of other unfinished legislation on taxes, energy, education and health care.

In one highlight, the package revives supplemental federal pandemic unemployment benefits but at $300 per week – through March 14 – instead of the $600 per week benefit that expired in July.

It also provides $600 direct payments to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000, with $600 additional payments per dependent child.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would offer Trump’s proposal for $2,000 checks for a vote in Senate — putting Republicans on the spot.

“The House will pass a bill to give Americans $2,000 checks. Then I will move to pass it in the Senate,” Schumer tweeted. “No Democrats will object. Will Senate Republicans?”

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

