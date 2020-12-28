Authorities Investigating Death of 16-Year-Old on Fond du Lac Reservation

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION, Minn. – Authorities say they are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old male early Monday morning on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

According to police, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to Giiniw Road on reports of someone being shot around 1:19 a.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found the body of a 16-year-old male located outside of the residence who appeared to have been shot with a firearm.

According to reports, two adult females were inside the residence and were interviewed by police.

Authorities say they have identified three other individuals possibly at the scene at the time of the shooting who all had left the area prior to police arriving on the scene.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting or the known whereabouts of Joseph James Fohrenkam, Trae Dillon Shabaiash, or Littlefawn Fohrenkam contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at 218-625-3581 or by dialing 911.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Sheriff’s Office and the FDLPD.

The MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also on the scene assisting with the homicide investigation.