Bentleyville Continues Amidst Previous Difficulties

Bentleyville was hit by the winter storm last week but luckily, management and volunteers were able to put everything back together for the final week of the Tour of Lights.

This year’s extended season will be going till midnight on New Year’s Eve. Management says to still check it out even if you’ve already been.

“Four days left and we’re hoping the public is going to come out and embrace it,” said Nathan Bentley, the executive director of Bentleyville. “If you’ve already been there once or twice, come a third time. Please remember to bring food and toys or at least food for the Salvation Army.”

Bentley adds that after Christmas, the demand changes drastically, so be sure to take advantage of the small lines and visit before it closes.