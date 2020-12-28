Fire Officials Urge Public to Stay Safe

DULUTH, Minn. – Over the past week, there have been several structure fires and fire officials want to remind the public to stay safe by checking your space heaters and appliances during these times.

Officials say a lot of fires are coming from space heaters, which happens frequently during this time of year. They say it’s important to check your circuit breaker panel and not overload your circuits.

“We just want people to know that to be sure when using a space heater, that you’re using it safely,” said Brent Consie, the assistant fire chief at the Duluth Fire Department. “You know, while they’re inside, to make sure that you’re using their space heaters and heating appliances appropriately.”

When watching for overloading a circuit, be sure to see where you plug in items like your TV, computer, and other items.