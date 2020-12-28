Lotus on the Lake Announces Store Closing

DULUTH, Minn. – Lotus on the Lake is closing its doors in the new year.

The women’s clothing store, located in the Fitger’s complex, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying:

“The decision was made for me…I will be spending the spring and maybe some of the summer with my mom in Indiana! Lotus will be open until the end of January or first of February! I have loved every minute of this store and will miss everyone of you! Come in and have some fun in LOTUS for the next month!”

Lotus on the Lake owner Kelly Yetter added that everything in the store will be going on sale starting today.

For more information about Lotus on the Lake, you can visit their website by clicking here.