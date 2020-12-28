MDH Releases Updated Guidance for High School Sports

All basketball and hockey players will be required to wear masks during practices and games.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health released updated guidelines for winter high school sports, which will allow games to begin on January 14th. That would be ten days after practices would set to start.

A big change comes in the fact that basketball and hockey players will be required to wear masks during practices and games. All other sports will be allowed to remove facial coverings while performing certain tasks. Practice pods will also be limited to 25 players.

No word yet on if parents will be allowed to attend games, but as of now, no spectators are allowed at indoor events.