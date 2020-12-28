Minnesota Wilderness to Resume Practices on January 4th

This means their games scheduled for this weekend, as well as next week will be postponed.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Minnesota Wilderness announced Monday that they will be resuming practices on January 4th.

The press release also says that thanks to the NAHL's extension of the regular season, it will give the Wilderness ample time to re-schedule those games. No word yet on when exactly they will be back in action.