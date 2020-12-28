Now Hiring! Workforce Development Center Hosting Upcoming Job Training Classes in January

Many Employers Are Hiring Amid the Global Pandemic, and Workforce Development is Looking to Help You Prepare for a New Career

DULUTH, Minn. – If you’re in need of a job or simply looking for a change of pace amid the global pandemic, Duluth Workforce Development wants you to know many local employers are hiring.

In January, Workforce Development will be hosting three Career Pathway training classes.

The trainings are at no cost to those who are eligible to participate.

The demand for skilled employees is strong in three specific fields right now.

Classes will center around careers in certified nursing assistance, commercial driver’s license certification, and IT support specialist training.

Certified Nursing Assistant training

Offered as a partnership between Duluth Workforce Development, SOAR Career Solutions, Lake Superior College, and Adult Basic Education.

The class begins in January and will last roughly ten weeks.

Participants will experience virtual training, along with periods of hands-on training.

Commercial Driver’s License training

Offered as a partnership between SOAR Career Solutions, Lake Superior College, and Adult Basic Education.

This career is in high demand as shipping continues to soar during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One class begins in January, with the other starting in April.

Students will experience virtual and hands-on training opportunities.

IT Support Specialist training

Participants will learn some quick IT help desk skills, and learn about career pathways in the IT sector.

This training takes place virtually, and will offer the opportunity for paid internships as well.

Although their office is closed to the public, Workforce Development continues to provide job training and services virtually to those looking for a brighter future in the new year.

“There are employers hiring right now. There are employers who are struggling to find staff right now. For folks who are ready and able to go to work, we can help find those job opportunities, apply for jobs,” said Elena Foshay, director of Workforce Development with the City of Duluth. “The trainings are at no cost, there are some eligibility requirements. We recommend that folks who are interested reach out to Career Force to inquire and then we can review the eligibility requirements.”

Click here to learn more information about these upcoming classes. You’re also encouraged to call 218-302-8400 or email workforcedevelopment@duluthmn.gov.