Snowmobiles in Demand During Winter Season

With the snow finally blanketing the ground in parts of the Northland, more people have been getting outside to enjoy winter activities.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – With the snow finally blanketing the ground in parts of the Northland, more people have been getting outside to enjoy winter activities.

At R J Sport & Cycle, there have been more people buying snowmobiles, especially this year when there’s less to do.

The sales team there says that there are six snowmobiles still in stock with the high demand.

“We have a bit of snow,” said Tony Bianchi, sales at R J Sports & Cycle. “We have guys out packing down the trail. We’re getting that nice base set up. I’ve been hearing there’s been a lot of people out there on the weekends and so far, we are well into the season.”

The management there adds that it’s a good idea to go over safety measures and treacherous areas to avoid that may be hidden by the snow, such as swamps.