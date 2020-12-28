St. Louis County Public Health Get Doses Of Moderna Vaccine

As of Monday, 150 people have been vaccinated.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis Public Health has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

The public health department held a vaccination clinic on Christmas Eve to distribute some of the 500 doses received.

As of Monday, 150 people have been vaccinated.

Priority is being given to public health nurses and local emergency medical response workers such as paramedics

Public health officials say it may be too early to know if the vaccine is working to bring down case numbers, but it’s a start.

“I look at it as a beginning to an end of the COVID-19 processes we have put in place,” said Amy Westbrook, the public health division director for St. Louis County. “We are getting the vaccine out as fast as we can, but it’s going to be a slow process. We are getting it out as quickly as we can, but we still want everyone to follow the governor’s orders.”

300 more doses is expected to arrive next week. Another four vaccine clinics are expected to happen in Hibbing starting Tuesday.

Those receiving the vaccine are expected to get their second dose within four weeks.