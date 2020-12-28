Superior Boys Basketball Have Some Catching Up To Do With Delayed Start to Season

The Spartans will open their season January 8th at home against Ashland.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last week, the Superior boys basketball team returned to the court for official tryouts. Now, the final cuts are done and the Spartans officially begin practice.

Superior will have some catching up to do as several teams in Wisconsin already have a few games under their belt. But that won’t be an issue for the Spartans as they are bringing back a talented and experienced group who played a lot of minutes last season.

“I think it was very important because we got to realize what varsity level is like so it will prepare us for our senior season,” said senior guard Draden Jensen.

“We’ve only lost one player so it’s a lot of the same stuff. But I feel like we’re just learning to be more unselfish and taking the best shot and playing better defense,” senior guard Kaden Kimmes said.

“As the years went on, these two classes kept getting better and better and better. Now, they’re finally juniors and seniors and it would’ve been heartbreaking had we not got a chance to do anything with this group because it is a group that we’ve been looking forward to for a long time. We’re very, very happy to be back in the gym with these guys,” said head coach Jake Smith.

And with the first few practices, not only do the players have to knock off a little bit of rust, but they have to get used to the COVID-19 guidelines.

“They’re not too thrilled about the masks and running up and down. But I thought right away last week with tryouts, it went really great with the masks and keeping our distance. They’ve adjusted really well. I think they’re so happy to be back in the gym and playing again that to them, it’s whatever. We’ll make it work,” Smith said.

