Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Monday, December 28

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota Monday morning bringing the total confirmed COVID cases to 410,138 in the state.

Health officials also reported 13 news deaths bringing the death total to 5,160 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 5,493,773 tests have been completed to date.

There are 391,248 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 21,420 patients have required hospitalization and 4,539 cases have been hospitalized in ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 2,572 – 36 deaths

Cook: 103

Itasca: 2,656 – 33 deaths

Koochiching: 543 – 8 deaths

Lake: 539 – 15 deaths

St. Louis: 12,324 – 195 deaths

Ashland: 983 – 14 deaths

Bayfield: 912 – 18 deaths

Douglas: 3,012 – 16 deaths

Iron: 413 – 15 deaths

Sawyer: 1,181 – 10 deaths

Gogebic: 702 – 15 deaths

As of Monday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 470,818 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 4,692 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

