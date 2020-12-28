US Officials: Suspect in Nashville Explosion Died in Blast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Federal authorities identified on Sunday the man they say is responsible for the Christmas Day bombing and said that he died in the explosion.

Investigators used DNA to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the blast. They said they believe no one else was involved.

Federal officials now turn to explore the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the Christmas Day explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown Nashville buildings and injured three.

In just a few days, hundreds of tips and leads have been submitted. Yet thus far, officials have not provided information on what possibly drove Warner to set off the explosion.

The director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation told reporters on Sunday that Warner had not been on the radar before Christmas.