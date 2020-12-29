Authorities Search for Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Fond du Lac Teen, Issue Arrest Warrant

FOND DU LAC RESERVATION, Minn. – Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting death of a 16-year-old male on the Fond du Lac Reservation early Monday morning.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says they have not yet located the suspect, identified as Joseph James Fohrenkam, 18.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the warrant is for charges of second-degree manslaughter.

According to previous reports, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies and Fond du Lac Police Officers responded to Giiniw Road on reports of someone being shot around 1:19 a.m. Monday.

When authorities arrived on the scene they found the body of a 16-year-old male located outside of the residence who appeared to have been shot with a firearm.

Police say they believe Fohrenkam may still be in possession of a 9mm handgun.

The victim’s name will be released once the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has made an official positive identification.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 911 or 218-625-3581.